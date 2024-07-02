San Diego city council unanimously approves nearly 100 zoning updates

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Nearly 100 changes are coming to how properties in the City of San Diego are developed and used.

On Monday, the City approved 99 updates to its land development code.

There are 72 citywide amendments and 27 amendments specific to downtown.

One of the changes allows malls of at least 500,000 square feet to be developed into mixed-use projects, with housing as the primary use.

It also incentivizes developers to develop underutilized downtown spaces, including affordable units for middle-income families.

David McCullough is a landscape architect in San Diego and applauds the City for considering these changes. He says mixed-use spaces are more convenient in today's world compared to how things are done now.

"We're still working off of 20th-century zoning and layouts, which, quite frankly, they just don't work anymore," says McCollough.

Several childcare-related items were also considered and approved. One of them clarifies zoning rules for potential childcare providers. Rules that could make it easier to give parents more options to help take care of their kids.

Another change to the City's code will incentivize builders who add childcare facilities to their property.

"There, there's two things that parents really struggle with. It's finding childcare, and if they can find it, it's affording it," says Jeff McAdam, the communications director for Tootris.

Tootris is a nationwide network that acts like an Airbnb for parents looking for childcare services. The company also currently partners with the City of San Diego in a pilot program that offers city employees a subsidy for their childcare needs.

"When you help support working parents, that helps your economy, that helps your community," says McAdam.

The council passed the 99-item packet unanimously.