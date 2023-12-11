San Diego City Council to plan relocation of Miramar Greenery

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego City Council on Monday is scheduled to discuss the relocation of the Miramar Greenery so the landfill can develop a bigger "Organics Processing Facility," or OPF.

The Miramar Greenery collects all food scraps and yard trims and produces from it compost, mulch, and wood.

A 1 p.m., the full council will look over the "Modification Five" of the ground lease agreement between the City of San Diego and the Miramar Landfill, also known as the "Navy Miramar Lease."

The city is hoping by 2035, it will have diverted 90 percent of trash from landfills and achieve zero-0waste by 2040, by stopping trash from going into landfills, incinerators, and the ocean.

In order to do that in the next 17 years, the city on Monday will need to plan where the Miramar Greenery needs to be moved to.

The relocation of Miramar Greenery will allow room for the city to develop an "Organics Processing Facility."

The OPF would also increase how many tons of compost it takes in, from 40-thousand tons to more than 250,000 tons.

Those tons are already being collected.

Back in July, ABC 10News checked in with the Environmental Services Department and learned that as of July 2023, the city had given out over 177,000 green bins, more than 235,000 small caddies, and collected 17,000 tons of organic waste since January.

To view the ordinance, click here: https://sandiego.hylandcloud.com/211agendaonlinecouncil/Documents/ViewDocument/O-2024-47%20Navy%20Miramar%20Lease%20Modification%20Five.pdf.pdf?meetingId=5851&documentType=Agenda&itemId=228674&publishId=803799&isSection=false