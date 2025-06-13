San Diego City council to discuss several amendments concerning ADUs

NORTH PARK (KGTV) - ADUs are popular in San Diego, but also controversial. Next week, they'll be the topic of discussion at the city council meeting and new regulations could be on the way.

A six-unit three-floor ADU in North Park's design is locked in but some city amendments may change the design of other ADUs not as far along.

That's because the amendments could impact an ADU's size, yard requirements, fire safety, and parking.

But Zach Collins, the chief ADU consultant with ADU Geeks, isn't too concerned.

"I feel that some of these amendments make sense," said Collins. "Some of them might be a little consequential, but we are here to adapt, and overall, it could be a long term benefit for San Diego."

Some people are protesting against some of the potential changes, such as on Bonus ADUs.

"What we're pushing back against is the Bonus ADU program that the city implemented that goes way above and a beyond what the state desired and has been taking advantage of communities," said Lisa Becerra. "It's allowing ADU complexes to pop up."

Becerra is the organizer of a protest that took place on an overpass to get the attention of those driving through Highway 94. She said there's too much at stake, saying the Bonus ADU program is impacting things like fire safety, evacuation routes, air quality and backyards.

"When you know something's wrong, you have to speak out about it. And this feels like abuse. It's an abuse of power that the city council did," said Becerra.

As for those who are pro-ADU, like Chris Barron, the project manager for the developer of the six-unit ADU, he's hoping the amendments can create more order to a highly unregulated system.

"I feel that some of these amendments make sense," said Barron. "Some of them might be a little consequential, but we are here to adapt, and overall, it could be a long term benefit for San Diego."