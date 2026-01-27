San Diego City Council to discuss proposed Sunday parking permit program

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The San Diego City Council on Tuesday is expected to discuss and potentially vote on the implementation of a Sunday parking permit program for residents in certain neighborhoods.

Under the proposal, residents living within two blocks of a parking meter in specific neighborhood zones can purchase a special permit allowing them to park in a metered spot all day Sunday at no charge.

The neighborhoods in the program are downtown, Uptown, and Mid-City; the permit would cost $141.50 per year.

City of San Diego

CLICK HERE FOR ENLARGED VERSION OF DOWNTOWN MAP

City of San Diego

CLICK HERE FOR ENLARGED VERSION OF MID-CITY MAP

City of San Diego

CLICK HERE FOR ENLARGED VERSION OF UPTOWN MAP

The proposal comes after the City of San Diego ended free parking at meters on Sunday in summer 2025.

If approved, the Sunday parking permit program could begin as early as this spring.