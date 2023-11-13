San Diego City Council to discuss affordable housing plan

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego City Council is set to discuss on whether to adopt a plan aimed at addressing the housing crisis in the city on Monday.

Mayor Todd Gloria's Housing Action Package 2.0 proposes a list of strategies to bring more affordable housing options in San Diego. City leaders will talk about specifics on how to achieve these housing goals.

The package includes three key components:



Encouraging New Homes: Mayor Gloria hopes to revise regulations and affordable housing programs on public lands. This initiative seeks to expand housing options for students and individuals living with disabilities. Fair Housing for All: The second part involves providing incentives for the construction of Single Room Occupancy (SRO) housing, offering affordable options for community members, especially seniors. The plan also seeks to place residents in neighborhoods with access to school and job opportunities. Thriving Neighborhood: This goal emphasizes the need to maintain the affordability of existing homes and prevent displacement resulting from increasing housing costs.

These initiatives are scheduled to be discussed during a 2 p.m. session Monday.