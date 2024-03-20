Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Diego City Council approves Ocean Beach affordable housing project

city of san diego seal city hall.jpg
ABC 10News
city of san diego seal city hall.jpg
Posted at 6:58 AM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 09:58:47-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego City Council has approved an agreement to build an affordable-housing project featuring support services in the Ocean Beach neighborhood, and construction is expected to begin next month.

The agreement approved Tuesday calls for the city and the San Diego Housing Commission to collaborate on developing the $6.8 million Abbott Street Affordable Housing Project and have it open next year, officials said.

Both entities will spend $1.46 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money, along with $3.9 million from the state of California's Homekey program, which focuses on building affordable housing with supportive services for people experiencing homelessness.

The Abbott Street project will involve the city acquiring and turning a vacant multifamily property into 13 affordable rental housing units for people now living on the street or are at risk of homelessness, the city said.

Construction is expected to begin in late April.

According to city officials, Homekey "provides an opportunity to bring much-needed housing online faster and cheaper than traditional new- construction affordable housing, and is responsible for the addition of more than 600 affordable homes in San Diego for people experiencing homelessness."

Christina Bibler, the city's Economic Development Department director, said she was proud of the city's ability "to swiftly deploy this federal funding to meet housing needs of San Diegans."

"The city's investment in the Abbott Street project continues to highlight the importance of leverage and collaboration of local partners to enable production of permanent housing for vulnerable populations and those at risk or experiencing homelessness," Bibler said.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Free Books for Kids

ABC 10News STORY TIME Free Books for Kids!