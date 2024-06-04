San Diego City Council approves $43.3 million Mira Mesa Community Park upgrades

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego City Council on Monday approved a $43.3 million project to upgrade Mira Mesa Community Park, including adding a playground, aquatic complex and more.

"Our community has been waiting so long for these improvements to Mira Mesa Community Park, and as a Mira Mesa resident and council member I'm so excited to approve this project and get shovels in the ground," City Councilman Kent Lee said. "From a new competition-sized aquatic center which will provide local high school students world-class swim facilities right in their backyard to necessary renovations to the rec center, we're creating the park that Mira Mesa residents deserve."

The "Phase II" project at Mira Mesa Community Park includes:

-- new competition-sized aquatic complex

-- new playground for kids ages 2-5 years old

-- two new basketball courts striped to allow pickleball play

-- renovation of the existing Recreation Center

-- new entry plaza

-- ballfield reconfiguration and sports lighting

-- new shade structure

-- new skatepark

-- improved green infrastructure to support storm water mitigation

"After fighting for these improvements for years, I want to thank Council member Lee and city staff for carrying the torch and moving this project into construction," said Chris Cate, chair of the Mira Mesa Community Planning Board and former City Councilman for the area. "Mira Mesa deserves this project, and I'm glad the City Council is listening to the needs of Mira Mesa with this vote today."

The project was approved without tapping into the Mira Mesa Community Fund, meaning $1 million is preserved for other community priorities, Lee said.

Phase II is expected to break ground this summer with a completion date tentatively set for summer 2026.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.