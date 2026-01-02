San Diego City Attorney's Office files lawsuit against 2 local smoke shops

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The City of San Diego is suing two smoke shops and two people, alleging they unlawfully sold unlicensed cannabis products, officials said Wednesday.

The City Attorney's Office filed the suit against Mira Mesa Smoke and Vape Inc. and Prime Smoke and Vape, along with Wadeea Wadeea and Talin Toma, under the Unfair Competition Law and the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.

The city identified Wadeea as the owner, CEO, chief financial officer, secretary and service agent of Mira Mesa Smoke and Vape. Toma was identified as the owner, CEO, CFO, secretary and service agent of Prime Smoke and Vape.

The city is asking for injunctive relief, abatement of public nuisance and civil penalties of up to $2,500 for each violation under the UCL and up to $25,000 per offense under the Health and Safety Code.

The complaint "also seeks additional penalties for violations perpetrated against senior citizens or disabled persons," the office added.

The defendants did not immediately reply to a message seeking comment Wednesday.

According to the city, "undercover investigations revealed that THC- containing products were sold from concealed back rooms, bypassing required licensing, safety and labeling regulations."

The businesses named in the suit lacked the required state cannabis licenses and city cannabis outlet permits, "and their operations constituted an unlawful sale of controlled substances and a public nuisance under California law," according to the suit.

"By operating outside this regulatory framework, the defendants undermined protections designed to safeguard public health, ensure product safety and prevent diversion into illegal markets," the city stated.

