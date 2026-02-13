San Diego City attorney warns of scammers posing as immigration lawyers

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The San Diego City Attorney's Office advised members of the public on Friday to be wary of scammers pretending to be attorneys or government officials who request payments for immigration-related legal services.

The City Attorney's Office noted that it does not provide legal or immigration-related services, nor does it request money or sensitive personal information over the phone, or through text messages or social media.

Members of the public were encouraged to immediately stop engaging with anyone claiming to do so on behalf of the City Attorney's Office, and to report them to authorities, including law enforcement, the City Attorney's Office and the State Bar of California.

"Impersonating an attorney to take advantage of someone in immigration detention is deplorable and unlawful," San Diego City Attorney Heather Ferbert said. "The San Diego City Attorney's Office does not provide direct legal assistance to individuals, nor do we provide legal services outside of California. We consistently report such incidents to the appropriate authorities."

Victims of such scams may also consult the California Department of Justice at www.oag.ca.gov/report and find legitimate legal aid at www.lawhelpca.org.

