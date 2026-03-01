San Diego Central Jail inmate's death ruled accidental OD

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Sheriff's Office released information today on the death of a 44-year-old inmate who perished while in custody at the San Diego Central Jail, calling the death accidental.

On Nov. 16, 2025, at around 7:05 a.m., deputies were performing routine duties when they discovered Brandon Pleffner unresponsive inside his cell, according to the sheriff's office. They requested additional assistance from the facility's medical staff and began lifesaving measures. Paramedics and the San Diego Fire Department continued aiding Pleffner to no avail.

He was pronounced deceased at the facility at approximately 7:35 a.m., officials reported.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office determined that Pleffner's death was caused by the toxic effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine. Mild cardiomegaly -- also known as an enlarged heart -- was identified as a contributing factor.

Officials said the ME's findings were consistent with "chronic, long-term physiological changes associated with repeated substance exposure."

These types of changes have been documented in individuals with a history of chronic drug use. Based on the death investigation and the Medical Examiner's report, there is no indication of substance consumption following Mr. Pleffner's arrest," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Pleffner had been in sheriff's custody since Nov. 8, 2025, and was facing charges related to shoplifting with priors.

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit responded and was conducting an investigation.

The Sheriff's Office, which runs the county's jails, has been under scrutiny for years due its unusually high number of in-custody deaths. In 2022, the California State Auditor's Office found "deficiencies with how the (county agency) provides care for and protects incarcerated individuals (that) likely

contributed to in-custody deaths."

That audit examined 185 deaths within the San Diego-area jail system from 2006 through 2020, a rate that exceeded all of California's other large counties during the same period. Nineteen in-custody deaths occurred in the county in 2022 alone, and another six took place in 2023.

The Sheriff's Office has committed to a $500 million effort to modernize and upgrade its jails.

In a statement released in October, the agency asserted that "significant improvements" -- including installation of modern camera systems capable of longer video retention -- had been made to the jail system in recent years. Additional upgrades, however, will require substantial government investment, sheriff's officials stated.

