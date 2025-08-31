San Diego Central Jail inmate dies at hospital

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 35-year-old inmate at the San Diego Central Jail died at a hospital today about 1 1/2 hours after being found unresponsive inside his cell.

Inmates told jail deputies at 3:08 p.m. Saturday that the inmate was inside his cell in medical distress, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies called 911, requested help from the jail's medical staff and began lifesaving measures, sheriff's officials said.

San Diego Fire Department paramedics rushed the inmate to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:31 p.m., sheriff's officials said.

The inmate's name was withheld pending notification of relatives, the sheriff's department said. He was facing charges alleging vehicle theft and possession of stolen property.

The sheriff's Homicide Unit will investigate the man's in-custody death. The Medical Examiner's office will determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.