San Diego celebrates Lunar New Year

Happy Lunar New Year! Also known as Chinese New Year, the holiday marks the start of the new year in the traditional lunar and solar Chinese calendar.

This weekend, the benefit for the House of China and the Chinese School of San Diego celebrated with noodles, feasts and dragons. Celebrations have been happening throughout San Diego.

Jacinta Wong with the San Diego Chinese Historical Museum said it's about including everyone on this day.

"It's not just Chinese who are celebrating this Lunar New Year," said Wong. "It's everybody who's interested in celebrating this prosperous new year. Year of the snake this year. So we're really excited to see that it's becoming more common pace and people are celebrating the cultural diversity of San Diego."

Many traditional foods eaten during Lunar New Year include dumplings, longevity noodles (to signify a long life), and rice cake soup.

"It's about a sense of community, right, it's about being able to celebrate our diversity but yet at the same time our cultural oneness and I think that it's important that we all uplift one another so we're really excited that people of all ethnicities and cultures come together to celebrate the Chinese New Year," said Wong.

2025 is also the year of the snake. Some famous people born during that zodiac year include Martha Stewart, Muhammad Ali, and Taylor Swift. This year, it's all about shedding bad energy and rising up in regeneration.

Celebration will also continue on into February.

The 42nd annual San Diego Chinese New Year Fair is happening February 8th to the 9th. It'll be in downtown San Diego on Third Avenue and J Street.