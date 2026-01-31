San Diego carjacking suspect apprehended in Arizona

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man suspected of a carjacking earlier today in the North City neighborhood of San Diego was arrested in Yuma, Arizona, authorities said.

Shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday, a man was filling his Lexus ES-300 with gas at 2750 Via De La Valle when another man brandishing a handgun approached him, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect demanded the victim's car, wallet and cell phone, then drove away in the Lexus, police said, adding that the victim wasn't injured.

Responding officers learned that the Lexus was located via tracking in Yuma. Authorities notified the Yuma Police Department and Arizona Highway Patrol, with the latter department attempting to stop the suspect, who fled, police said.

The APD caught the suspect following a vehicle pursuit and took him into custody.

The SDPD's Robbery Unit is investigating the case, and asked anyone with relevant information to call 619-531-2299 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.