San Diego California Temple opens doors to public for first time since dedication

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For the first time since its dedication 33 years ago, the San Diego California Temple in La Jolla is opening its doors to the public following extensive renovations.

The temple, operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, closed in July 2023 for renovation work. Cameras were not permitted inside during a tour, but the church shared photos of the completed interior work.

For members of the faith, the temple is a sacred place to focus on their beliefs, where special services such as baptisms and sealings — wedding ceremonies — are held.

Elizabeth Ingersoll, a community member, spoke about the significance of sharing the space with the public.

"Because it's such a sacred space, but it is not a secret space, and we want everyone to see it and know this is a really beautiful but very basic space. What's special in there is the spirit and the ways that we can show our devotion to God," Ingersoll said.

Former San Diego Charger Eric Weddle also attended the event and reflected on what the temple means to him personally.

"For me, it really comes down to eternal perspective and why we are here and our purpose to serve and to be kind and to be better. And I think back to 2005, my wife and I got sealed for time and all eternity in this temple, so it's very dear to our hearts and as members, we look to the temple for guidance," Weddle said.

The open house runs from June 18 to July 11, excluding Sundays. Admission is free, but reservations are requested.

San Diego California Temple Public Open House – Church of Jesus Christ

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