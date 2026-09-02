San Diego Blood Bank, SeaWorld partner to offer Halloween event tickets

SAN DIEGO — Blood donors in Southern California can earn a ticket to SeaWorld San Diego's Howl-O-Scream Halloween event this fall through a partnership aimed at bringing in 10,000 donations throughout September.

The San Diego Blood Bank and SeaWorld San Diego announced Wednesday that anyone who donates blood at any San Diego Blood Bank donation center or mobile blood drive from Sept. 1 through Sept. 30 will receive a ticket to the annual event.

SeaWorld donated 10,000 Howl-O-Scream tickets, valued at over $950,000, to the blood bank. The contribution marks the largest in-kind donation the San Diego Blood Bank has ever received for the third consecutive year.

``For three years, SeaWorld San Diego has helped turn the simple act of donating blood into an opportunity for our community to come together and save lives,'' said Douglas Morton, chief executive officer of San Diego Blood Bank. ``The need for blood never takes a holiday, and we're incredibly thankful for SeaWorld's continued partnership in encouraging thousands of donors to help ensure local hospitals have the lifesaving blood products patients depend on every day.''

Howl-O-Scream, billed as San Diego's largest nighttime Halloween experience, opens Friday, Sept. 11, and runs on select nights through Saturday, Oct. 31. Organizers said this year's event features its largest lineup in history, including a new sixth haunted house, new scare zones, live performances, dark speakeasies, themed bars and other attractions.

``It's an honor to support those who take the time to donate blood and help save lives across our county. As a thank you for their time and selfless act, we're excited to welcome these generous donors to experience San Diego's biggest nighttime Halloween event,'' said Tyler Carter, SeaWorld San Diego park president. ``This partnership has become one of our favorite ways to kick off the spooky season at the park. This year, we're aiming to reach the incredible milestone of 10,000 blood donors in our community.''

To be eligible to donate blood, individuals must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in general good health. Mobile blood drives will take place throughout San Diego and Orange counties. Walk-ins are welcome, and appointment links and drive locations are available at SanDiegoBloodBank.org/HowlOScream.