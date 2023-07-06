San Diego Blood Bank needs donations after HQ temporarily closed due to fire

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Blood Bank says it needs more donations after a small fire at its headquarters earlier this week forced a temporary closure at the donation center.

According to a spokesperson at the blood bank, a small fire on the solar panels at their headquarters forced them to close on Monday and Tuesday.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 6, the blood bank is hosting multiple blood drives at the following San Diego County Credit Union locations:



501 North El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA 92024

25165 Madison Avenue, Murrieta, CA 92562

6545 Sequence Dr, San Diego, CA 92121

286 Town Center Parkway, Santee, CA 92071

According to the press release, the donor center's temporary closure left a deficit in whole blood and platelet collections for the week. The blood bank is hosting the drives at SDCCU locations in order to prepare its supply for the summer.

"Donors are needed immediately to replace lost collections," the release says.

You can visit the blood bank's websiteto set up an appointment or call 619-400-8251. Walk ins are welcome, too.

SDCCU has worked hand-in-hand with the blood bank since 2003.

The blood bank did not provide more details about the fire in its press release.