San Diego Blood Bank hosts blood drive for 7-month-old with rare blood disorder

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The San Diego Blood Bank is hosting a blood drive for a 7-month-old with a rare blood disorder.

According to the organization, Baby Sevey has Alpha Thalassemia Major, which is a rare and life-threatening form of anemia.

Since her birth, Sevey has needed blood transfusions every three weeks. Transfusions the blood bank says she will need for the rest of her life.

The drive is taking place in the Westfield Plaza Bonita parking lot near Target from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone unable to attend the drive but who would like to make a donation in Sevey’s name can mention donation code SB21 at registration.

All donors will receive a free T-shirt, the blood bank says.

