SOLANA BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — Amani Walker of the San Diego Black Golfers Association organized the group's third annual Juneteenth Charity Golf Tournament in Solana Beach.

In the three years it's been held, the tournaments have raised $35,000 for local charities.

Watch the video at the top of this page to learn what inspired Walker to create the SDBGA and why holding a tournament on Juneteenth is significant.