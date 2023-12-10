San Diego Bay Parade of Lights returns for 53rd year

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Embracing the festive spirit, the San Diego Parade of Lights returns for its 53rd annual celebration, lighting up the bay on Sunday night.

Organized by the boating community, the parade has become a cherished San Diego tradition, attracting over 100,000 residents and visitors each year.

This year's parade, themed "Christmas Traditions Around the World," features approximately 80 dazzling boats adorned with lights, creating a spectacular display along the waterfront.

LAST YEAR: San Diego Bay Parade of Lights returns Dec. 11th & 18th with 'FantaSEA' theme

The festivities kick off at Shelter Island at 5:30 p.m., weaving through Harbor Island, the North and South Embarcadero areas, Cesar Chavez Park Pier, and concluding at the Ferry Landing in Coronado.

The anticipated arrival time of the parade at key locations are:



Shelter Island: 5:30 p.m.

Harbor Island: 6:15 p.m.

The Embarcadero: 6:45 p.m.

Seaport Village: 7:15 p.m.

The Pier at Cesar Chavez Park: 7:30 p.m.

Ferry Landing on Coronado: 7:45 p.m.

The event will run again on Dec. 17.