San Diego-based YouTube fisherman found dead in Mexican waters

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego-based fisherman who runs a YouTube channel was found dead in Mexican waters after a search was initiated for him in the Baja California Sur region last week, according to his family.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed to ABC 10News that the Mexican Navy searched for Michael Rijavec after he went missing off the coast of Baja California while kayaking on Tuesday, Nov. 11. The Coast Guard said after it completed an initial search, the Mexican Navy took over the case.

The family initially said on GoFundMe that Rijavec had issued a mayday call from his solo skiff off the coast of Baja California at 3 p.m. on Nov. 11. The fundraiser was created to help escalate the search, including providing money for gas, pilots and additional boats and aircraft.

On Sunday, Nov. 16, Rijavec's family posted an update announcing that Michael's body was found in the water near San Cristobal.

"As difficult as it is to accept this, we are grateful that it provides us some closure," Michael's brother, Gregory Rijavec, wrote. "As we begin to process and reflect on what has happened over the last several days, it is clear what was at the core of the search for Mikey: love."

Michael ran the YouTube Channel SD Fish and Sips, collecting more than 20,000 subscribers as he posted 550 videos showcasing his fishing expeditions over the years.

During the search, the family worked with the Mexican Navy, which helped coordinate the deployment of dozens of local boats and private planes for aerial support.

The family says it was grateful for all the outpouring of support that came in for Michael.

"[Michael's] mission was to spread his positive energy and make every person he came in contact with better, and he did. Mikey prepared us to deal with this, and if we live by his example, we will not only be OK, we will be better. Thank you, everyone, we are grateful. We love you," the family wrote.

The GoFundMe supporting the search raised more than $46,000 from 552 donations.