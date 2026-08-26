San Diego-based USS Boxer to undergo nearly $150 million modernization

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The USS Boxer will undergo nearly $150 million in modernization, maintenance and repairs at Naval Base San Diego under a U.S. Navy contract awarded to BAE Systems, the company announced Wednesday.

The $149.8 million firm-fixed-price contract could increase to $180 million if all options are exercised, according to BAE Systems.

The work will be performed under a Selected Restricted Availability contract and will include modernization, maintenance and repairs. The company did not provide details about the specific upgrades or a timetable for the work.

"Critical maintenance of the USS Boxer will support the U.S. Navy's vital mission to continue defending our nation," said Eric Icke, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Maritime Solutions San Diego. "I look forward to our highly skilled team delivering unmatched capacity, precision, and performance for our customer."

The Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is designed to transport Marines and their aircraft, landing craft, vehicles and equipment and support amphibious operations.

The 844-foot ship displaces about 40,500 tons and can travel at speeds exceeding 20 knots, according to the Navy. It has accommodations for about 1,174 crew members and 2,070 troops.

The Boxer was built by Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Mississippi. Construction began in 1990, the ship was launched in 1993 and it was commissioned Feb. 11, 1995, for service with the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

It is the sixth U.S. Navy ship to bear the Boxer name, which dates to the War of 1812. The first U.S. Navy vessel associated with the name followed the capture of the British warship HMS Boxer by the USS Enterprise off the coast of Maine in 1813.

The current Boxer has been homeported in San Diego for much of its three decades of service and has participated in military and humanitarian operations around the world.

The ship returned to San Diego in November 2024 following a five-month Indo-Pacific deployment with elements of the Camp Pendleton-based 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

More than 2,500 sailors and Marines in the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and 15th MEU participated in joint and multinational exercises and provided foreign disaster assistance during the deployment, according to the Navy.

During the deployment, the Boxer conducted more than 3,500 launches and recoveries of Navy and Marine Corps aircraft and more than 2,100 flight hours. Aircraft operating from the ship included F-35B Lightning II fighters, MV-22 Ospreys and several types of helicopters, according to the Navy.

The ship also made port visits to Guam, Japan and South Korea before returning to San Diego.

BAE Systems provides ship repair, maintenance, modernization, conversion and overhaul services for the Navy and other government agencies. The company operates full-service shipyards in California, Florida and Virginia.

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