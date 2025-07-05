San Diego-based Navy sailor faces separation as transgender military ban takes effect

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego-based Navy sailor is among thousands of transgender service members facing dismissal under the Trump administration's ban on transgender and nonbinary individuals serving in the military.

Navy Lt. Junior Grade Sam Rodriguez, 38, who has served for a decade, describes the policy as a betrayal after years of dedicated service.

"Frustrating, maddening, disorienting to be told you aren't worthy to do the job you've been doing. You've not worthy to hold the rank you have been selected to promote to," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez has worked as a construction mechanic and corrections officer in the Navy and was set to begin a fellowship in social work at Naval Medical Center San Diego this summer before the career path was suddenly cut short.

"We are proud to serve. We are proud to be Americans and when we're told we're not worthy, or good enough to serve, it's not only heartbreaking, but it feels like a betrayal," Rodriguez said.

The Supreme Court has allowed the ban to go into effect even as legal challenges continue through the appeals process.

The Trump administration has argued transgender service members' "false gender identity" doesn't align with military standards of integrity and harms readiness and morale.

Rodriguez, who has served openly for more than 7 years, disputes these claims.

"Transgender service members are in every career field, across every branch, across every rank structure, and we continue to meet the standards every single day," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez has selected a separation date of November, though the Navy hasn't yet approved separation dates. Rodriguez works with a group advocating for transgender military members and believes there are more than 100 in San Diego now facing separation.

"We are here and proving twice as hard we deserve and still being told it's not enough," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez has a wife and two young children and plans to move to the Washington DC area after separating from the Navy.

Those who come forward to voluntarily separate, like Rodriguez, will receive better separation terms than those dismissed involuntarily, who will receive lower payouts and may have to return bonuses.

