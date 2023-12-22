Watch Now
San Diego areas typically prone to flooding see no big impact from storm

Some of San Diego’s areas prone to flooding during strong storms were not severely affected by overnight rainfall.
Posted at 12:33 PM, Dec 22, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Some San Diego areas prone to flooding during strong storms were not severely affected by overnight rainfall.

While Thursday night’s storm did not cause the major damage the city was preparing for, there were still some roads that were shut down into Friday.

ABC 10News confirmed with the San Diego Police Department, San Diego County’s Land Use & Environment Group, and the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration that San Diego has not sustained any bad flooding from the rainstorm overnight.

