San Diego area immigration advocates push to end Title 42

Posted at 12:01 PM, May 23, 2022
SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) - Monday was when the Biden Administration had planned to lift Title 42.

Title 42 was implemented in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic to address the public health crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. But, last month, the CDC ruled the policy was no longer necessary, and it was scheduled to expire on Monday.

Last week, a Judge blocked this move citing the administration did not follow the correct procedures to end it.

Meanwhile, local immigration advocates say they're not giving up. They've organized a news conference demanding an end to Title 42 while laying out their plan for what they say is a more humane asylum system.

Ian Philabaum is one of the advocates pushing for change. He believes this isn't a health issue.

"What it really is -- is what the US Government is using to deny vulnerable people access to the asylum system in the US," Philabaum said.

He's joined other advocates as part of the California Welcoming Task Force, pushing for a more humane asylum system.

"We have built infrastructure between service providers, those providing legal services," Philabaum said. "Those providing humanitarian, those providing medical services, transportation services. It's built to provide infrastructure to serve people wherever they are and whatever they made need."

