San Diego-area firefighters mobilized in LA, Navy helicopters on standby

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Military aircraft from San Diego were on standby to help Los Angeles firefighters stop the spread of the major fires wreaking havoc on communities from the Pacific Coast to inland Pasadena. President Joe Biden announced 10 Navy helicopters would be deployed as part of the federal response to the disaster, but as of Wednesday evening, the Navy says it hasn't happened yet.

Meanwhile, local fire crews from San Diego, Poway, Chula Vista, Carlsbad, and National City have already contributed to the fight against those fires, according to the San Diego Fire Department.

The San Diego Humane Society says it is also helping evacuate pets in Pasadena.

Fire crews from Oceanside shared a video on Instagram showing the North County strike team battling the Palisades Fire. In that instance, they focused their efforts on protecting homes and communities threatened by the fire.

The Chula Vista Fire Department says it sent 27 personnel and eight fire apparatuses to help with suppression efforts against the Palisades and Eaton fires. CVFD says it has also beefed up resources back in San Diego County, adding an additional fire engine and more crew members to protect families during the high-fire-risk wind event.