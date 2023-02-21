San Diego arborist says preemptive and proactive tree works needed long before storms arrive

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Ted Safford's been an arborist in San Diego for 47 years and he's seen a lot when it comes to our area trees.

Clariza Clark told ABC 10News she's called Safford out again to their home on Monday after enjoying how he previously dealt with overgrown trees there.

Clark said a reason for getting Safford out there is the upcoming storms.

"Because there is so much weight on this tree and the winds not going to easily pass through it. And it's much more prone to having broken branches,” Clark said.

San Diego County saw a good amount of wind and rain sweep through our area in recent weeks. Safford said trees could still be brought down without proper preparation after those previous storms.

"The ground is not saturated but it's still wet. So, if we get a lot of rain and the ground gets saturate, then that's when trees like to fall down,” Safford said.

The clock is ticking down to when wind could bring branches and trees crashing down like we saw in other parts of town.

"It would be good if you can get it done quickly. Get your trees thinned out to protect them from the winds,” Safford said.

But Safford said it's prep work people should've been doing a while ago.

"To get a tree risk assessment done, to get an arborist out to evaluate the trees and recommend appropriate pruning or even possibly removals. But it needs to be done proactively and preemptively,” Safford said.

Clark echoes what Safford's take on preparedness and they haven't had any major damage from the trees since they bought the home.

But, wind isn't her a lonely concern with the looming weather

"Point Loma's on a slope so a lot of time I have runoff from gravel and things like that. So I'm more concern about the water than the wind personally, because of what happens to the front yard,” Clark said.