San Diego announces assistance program for annual trash and recycling fees

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego residents paying for trash and recycling services can apply for financial assistance from the city's Environmental Services Department for the fees.

Applications can be submitted online at maacproject.org/SDSWAssistance/ and in-person assistance will be available for people who need help.

To qualify, customers must own and live in the home as a primary residence, and the home must be eligible to receive trash and recycling collection from the city of San Diego. In addition, they must meet one of the following qualifications

-- Household income at or below 60% of California's State Median Income

-- At least one person in the household enrolled in one or more of the following assistance programs: Medi-Cal, CalFresh, CalWORKs or the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

"With today's launch of the new Financial Assistance Program, we are excited to fulfill a commitment shaped through our engagement with residents across San Diego over the past two years," said Jeremy Bauer, assistant director of environmental services. "Supported by city leaders, strengthened by customer donations, and administered by a nonprofit with deep local knowledge, the program is designed to provide meaningful assistance while reaching as many qualifying households as possible."

According to the city, customers can apply for assistance whether or not they have already paid part or all of this year's fee, which was due in December 2025.

The new program is in partnership with the Metropolitan Area Advisory Committee on Anti-Poverty of San Diego County, Inc. and is paid for by $3 million from the city's fiscal year 2026 budget and more than $60,000 in donations pledged by city customers. Environmental Services Department staff expect around 7,000 customers to be admitted into the program, and applications are reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those who meet the criteria and are approved may receive credit toward half of the trash and recycling fee, around $260 annually. Additional assistance is available for property owners who meet the primary eligibility requirements and are currently enrolled in the San Diego County's property tax payment plan, a city statement read.

