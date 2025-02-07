San Diego Animal Sanctuary and Farm fights to keep gates open

The San Diego Animal Sanctuary and Farm in Alpine is fighting to keep its gates open once again. Back in 2023, we introduced you to the founder and executive director Agnes Barrelet, who explained the difficulty they were experiencing after heavy rains and the high costs taking a toll on them.

"Inflation just hammered us its basically putting us on our knees."

Back in 2015, Agnes turned her passion into a reality at the animal sanctuary. For 10 years, she's given the more 200 rescued animals a second chance at life in the open space of Alpine.

"I found this magical place and, it was just meant for it.”

Now, they face a similar challenge as before.

"I ran out of funds. I was the one that was funding," she explains.

Barrelet also explains she might be the last hope some of them have.

"The animals that we have, they are not like in great shape or great health or they have issues. They are not the perfect breeding animal, that you find on the market."

Barrelet says she spends at least $60,000 a month.

"So that's why we need help. We have to find a home for them and if we don't find a home they will be euthanized -- there is no easy solution.”

But even now with the sanctuary's back up against the wall, her spirit still remains strong to be the space these animals need.

"We don't have any reserves and I built everything and I planned to be self sustainable sooner. And we have more visitors than before but still, we still don't have enough visitors to actually cover our costs."

She emhasizes nothing is going to stop her from trying.

"I will save the sanctuary. I always will find a way, but I just can't do it alone."

If you'd like to help you can click here.