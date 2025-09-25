San Diego airport donates old Terminal 1 items before demolition

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — More than a dozen San Diego nonprofits are receiving free furniture, appliances and other items from Terminal 1 at San Diego International Airport before its scheduled demolition.

The old Terminal 1 is being cleared out, with everything from chairs and display case refrigerators to picnic tables being donated to local organizations.

"I look at this as a great gift. This is going to be probably about a $10,000 savings," said a representative from Hubbs SeaWorld Research Institute, which will use refrigerators formerly from Einstein Bros Bagels to store fish food.

Stools and high-top tables that once provided resting spots for travelers will now furnish the new office of Urban Collaborative, a nonprofit supporting underserved communities in Southeast San Diego.

"It's going to make a huge difference. We're a small nonprofit, any support we can get with materials and funding always helps out," said an Urban Collaborative representative.

The San Diego International Airport reached out to local nonprofits last month, offering them a variety of items from the old terminal.

"It's always a blessing to have opportunities and to be able to receive gifts," said another nonprofit recipient.

Organizations that signed up are picking up their free items this week, including furniture, electronics, and kitchen appliances.

Paula Morreale, the airport's senior environmental specialist, is overseeing the distribution.

"Our goal is to divert as much as possible from the landfill through either reuse or recycling efforts," Morreale said.

Items not claimed by nonprofits, such as baggage claim carousels and check-in kiosks, will be disassembled with metals, woods, and electronics properly recycled.

The demolition is scheduled to begin in early October and should be completed by the end of the year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.