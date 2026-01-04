San Diego activates inclement weather shelter program

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The city of San Diego's inclement weather shelter program for those experiencing homelessness has been activated by the San Diego Housing Commission for tonight.

The program provides additional shelter capacity when specific weather conditions are met generally from November through March at the following locations:

-- Living Water Church of the Nazarene, 1550 Market St., capacity for up to 28 adults, check-in begins at 8 p.m. with on-site reservations from 1-4 p.m. with check-out at 6:30 a.m.

-- Joan Kroc Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., capacity for up to 61 adults with 11 additional beds for families with minor children and/or single women, check-in begins at 4 p.m. and throughout the night until full, check-out 5 a.m.

-- Father Joe's Villages Paul Mirabile Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., capacity up to 62 adults, check-in begins at 4 p.m. and throughout the night until full, check-out 5 a.m.

People can go directly to the shelter locations to access a bed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The program is activated whenever the temperature is below 50 degrees and there is a 40% chance of rain, or when the temperature is 45 degrees or below regardless of the chance of rain. Shelters are also activated during exceptional weather conditions, such as when an inch or more of rain falls within 24 hours or there are sustained high winds.

Check-in and check-out times vary with shelter locations, but most beds are usually opened in the late afternoon and must be vacated by early the next morning.

