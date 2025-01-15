San Diegans opening their homes to fire evacuees

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - With so many displaced from the Los Angeles area fires, some San Diegans are opening up their homes to evacuees.

“We felt like it was a good thing to do if we could help somebody else survive,” said Carol Cooley.

Cardiff residents Carol and Ken Cooley are hoping to open up their 3-bedroom home to wildfire evacuees for the new few weeks.

“King size bed, dresser, closet, bathroom, fireplace,” said Carol.

Their two free bedrooms can house a small family. They posted their offer on Facebook and Nextdoor. Because of allergies, no pets.

“I saw a need,” said Carol.

The couple's daughter and her family had to evacuate from their Pacific Palisades home, which was partially burned. Because of work, the family has to stay in Los Angeles.

“I knew so many people were struggling to get a place to live, like she was,” said Carol.

The Cooleys say they just want to give evacuees a chance to breathe.

“If it's something like they’re saying, ’I'd like to get into refrigerator and get a beer.’ Fine, we’ve got a refrigerator. We’ve got some beer. ‘I’d like to get in to get some milk for the children.’ We’ve got milk,” said Ken Cooley.

In the past week, I've talked to other locals, opening up their homes to family and friends.

I've also seen San Diegans posting similar housing offers on sites like housingdatabase.org.

"We would hope someone would do it for us. We hope more people will reach out and open up their homes,” said Caro.

“For a little bit, they don’t have to worry about where they are going to sleep,” said Ken. “They can spend that money on other needs.”

Anyone interested in the temporary housing is asked to email the Cooleys at sdseaside@aol.com.