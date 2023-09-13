San Diegans, local physician weigh in on updated COVID booster shot

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Some San Diegans have mixed feelings about getting the upcoming updated COVID-19 booster after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the shot for people six months and older.

The CDC recommendation on Tuesday came just over 24 hours after the Food and Drug Administration approved the use of the new booster shot.

“And now we have a new vaccine that’s chasing the sons and daughters of omicron, and basically the variants that are circulating currently, and they work pretty well for the variants that are circulating,” said Dr. Davey Smith of UC San Diego Health.

While Americans wait for the circulation of doses for the updated booster, there are different feelings among San Diegans when it comes to getting the new shot.

“I’ll definitely get it; I get my flu shot ever year, so I don’t see the harm,” Dennis Shen said.

“I already three of them and they get me sick. So, I’m done. I’m done with it,” Lionel C. Valencia countered.

There are some who are unsure about some things with these doses.

“I got the original vaccine and the booster. I haven’t gotten all of the series of boosters after that. So, I guess I don’t know -- I don’t know how that works. Like if I would need to get all of the previous ones before getting the new one,” Kelly Tuininga said.

It isn’t just a worry there’s reluctance from some to getting their new booster for Smith.

“Very few people got the last booster. So, I think very few people will get this booster. I’m just hoping those people who really need it do get it,” Smith said.

There are reports the doses for the updated booster could be available this week.

Smith told ABC 10News the stigma around these boosters may linger around awhile for some.

“We collectively had enormous traumatic experience with COVID and it takes a while to overcome trauma if you ever do. So that stigma will be with us for a very long time. But I hope that eventually it’ll become, ‘Oh, yeah, l got my COVID shot. Oh, yeah, I got my flu shot. This is just what I need to do,’” Smith said.