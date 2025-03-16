San Diegans join nationwide "Tesla Takeover" protest

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) - On Saturday afternoon, cars honked, American flags on full display and people staked out with signs in front of the Tesla building in Encinitas.

From "Honk for Democracy," to "Stop Elon," protesters were out to discourage people from purchasing Teslas and going into the Tesla building.

"We want to take away his power through economics," said Gordon Alter, who was there to protest all the cuts of federal workers and Elon Musk's direct influence in the government.

"We're going to fight back against what's going on in Washington," said Alter. "We're not going to sit by, we're not going to sit on our hands. We're going to get out, protest here, protest at government agency offices where people are being cut for no good reason. I mean, this is our way of fighting back right now until we have a chance to go to the ballot box."

This wasn't the only protest. Hundreds gathered at Tesla showrooms nationwide in a "Tesla Takedown" movement where protesters pushed to boycott against Elon Musk's company.

The Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE, led by Musk, cut thousands of government jobs and this week, announced a possible downsizing of the IRS by 20%.

Musk in a previous statement said: "The people voted for major government reform and that's what the people are going to get...they're going to get what they voted for."

For Sharon Mizels, she feels affirmed and seen by the cars passing by.

"[I] feel validated and I know not everyone can be at the protest but they're supporting us through their honks and their words and their gestures," said Mizels.