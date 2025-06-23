San Diegans gather to protest U.S. airstrike on Iran, call for peace

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans gathered on North Harbor Drive Sunday to protest the U.S. airstrike on Iran and promote peace instead of war, less than 24 hours after the military action.

Demonstrators criticized the Trump administration's decision to get directly involved in the conflict between Iran and Israel, expressing concerns about escalation and the humanitarian impact.

"I have not been able to get in touch with any family members. I have several siblings, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces," said Ben Karimi, one of several protesters at the event.

Karimi told me the last time he spoke with his family in Iran was when they texted him more than a week ago.

"The infrastructure is in shambles: Water, gas, electricity, internet... They're all just messed up all over the country, mostly. There is no flight to another country. Banks are closed, post offices closed, schools are closed," Karimi said.

Following the U.S. airstrike on Iran, President Trump addressed the nation Saturday night, saying: "Our objective was the destruction of Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity, and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world's No. 1 state sponsor of terror."

Protest organizers argued that military action is not the solution to regional tensions.

"The fact that the United States went into war positions, bombing nuclear facilities in Iran, is totally unacceptable," said Martin Eder, an organizer of the demonstration.

Eder emphasized that Iran does not need to be an enemy of the United States.

"We have to make peace between the peoples of this world and spend our resources to stop the starvation that's happening in Palestine and Sudan. In Yemen and around the world," Eder said.

Some protesters expressed concern that the strike could escalate into a broader conflict in the region.

"My concerns are broadening the war on the continuing death and deprivation in the Middle East that is funded. And supported by the United States of America needlessly," said Craig Jones, a San Diego resident.

A Palestinian protester also attended, sharing his personal connection to the ongoing conflicts in the region.

"I have my family there. They've been living under the Israeli occupation for the last 75 years. We lost homes, we lost our land," said Yousef Abudayyeh.

Organizers said the goal of Sunday's protest was to raise awareness and spread a message of peace as the world waits to see what happens next in the escalating tensions between the U.S., Iran and Israel.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.