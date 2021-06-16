San Diegans find ways to stay cool as California reopens

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - With temperatures in some locations hitting triple digits on Tuesday, people in San Diego County searched for ways to keep cool.

At Aquatica San Diego, lines of people packed the slides.

“Its been really hot and it’s the first day of not wearing a mask so we thought we’d take the opportunity,” said Michael Raley.

On Tuesday the waterpark officially opened at 100 percent capacity. Visitors said they were excited for another spot in the South County to spend time at.

“Its been super-hot so I suggested going to the water park,” said Francisco Salcedo.

Adults and kids splashing in the water was a familiar sight in other spots across the county.

At Waterfront Park, families piled in looking to beat the heat.

“It’s great right here,” said one mom ABC 10News spoke with. “We have the breeze from the ocean and the water. It’s perfect for kids.”

“This is just a lot of fun for the kids,” said Mike Chavez who was visiting from San Diego.

For people who aren’t able to make it to the water and just need a cool spot the County of San Diego opened additional cool zones in rural areas to help residents beat the heat.

According to the county, nine cool zones are now open at libraries and community centers, some of which include extended and weekend hours.

Important to note, the county says, “Regardless of vaccination status, anyone who enters a cool zone must wear a facial covering inside. This is in adherence to guidance from the California Department of Public Health.”

