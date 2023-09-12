San Diegans feel impact of Moroccan earthquake

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Surveillance video shows a San Diegan's family members fleeing their shaking home in Morocco, after Friday's devastating quake.

Two months ago, Moumen Nouri visited his younger brother, Amine, whose family had just moved into their new home in central Marrakesh.

On Friday, as the earthquake hit, as Amine was driving home, video shows his wife, holding his 3-year-old daughter, running out of their house.

Another camera shows his other daughters hugging in fear, before rushing out the back.

=“Everything started shaking quite aggressively. He said everything was shaking left and right, back and forth,” said Nouri.

Video shot later shows the aftermath, cracks in many of the walls.

"Cracks all over the walls and the stairs. That’s when we were very thankful that no walls came down on them,” said Nouri.

Nouri, a San Diegan for two decades, is grateful his parents, and four siblings are safe, but the images of his homeland are hard to absorb.

“Just a feeling of helplessness. Devastating,” said Nouri.

Another San Diegan is feeling far from helpless, thanks to some accidental timing.

Moroccan native Maati Benmbarek flew into the country a day after the quake for a planned vacation.

Benmbarek, a board member for the nonprofit, Morocco Foundation, went right to work, purchasing supplies from donations.

In the next two days, two separate caravans will head from Casablanca to just south of Marrakesh, the impacted zone. The first will focus on food and water. The second will also include foldable beds and tents.

Benmbarek says the supplies are headed to rural villages hit hardest by the quake. Some are so spread out, they've yet to receive aid.

“We're trying to hit the ones that haven't been touched yet, with necessities,” said Benmbarek.

Benmbarek says they hope to reach 500 families on Tuesday, and more than 500 the next day.

He says the nonprofit will also be helping to rebuild schools destroyed in the quake.