San Diegans fearful as tensions between Israelis, Palestinians continue

(KGTV) — As tensions between Israelis and Palestinians intensify, families in the region — as well as their loved ones here in the states — live in fear daily.

Annat Edri spoke to ABC 10News via Zoom from her home in Israel, describing what it's been like for her and her three-year-old daughter.

"I live 20 minutes north of Tel Aviv. Rockets have landed in Tel Aviv. There have been murders, two of our soldiers have been murdered," Edri said.

Edri, who's Jewish, grew up in Southern California but moved to Israel eight years ago. She says she feels lucky to have a bomb shelter in her apartment when the sirens go off.

"It's like the most devastating sound because you know that means you have to run to the bomb shelter," Edri said.

Meanwhile, Akram Ilaian, a young Palestinian man who grew up in San Diego and still lives here, says his family and friends in the region are fearful as well.

"Nobody is really safe in Palestine, West Bank, Gaza Strip," said Ilaian.

Ilaian says he's been in constant contact with loved ones who tell him daily life is scary and uncertain.

"Whether you're going to work or just the grocery store there's always a chance you're not gonna make it home," Ilaian said.

Being thousands of miles away he says there's a feeling of helplessness.

"It's not the first time it's happened and there's not much you can do except speak up, try to protest peacefully, and do everything we can," Ilaian added.

And for those like Edri living through it, there's a desire to shine a light on the reality.

"People here are suffering. This is terror. We need people to understand what's going on we need help, we need support," Edri said.