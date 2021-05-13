MULTIMEDIA: What's behind the clashes in Jerusalem?

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian protesters and Israeli police have clashed on a daily basis for weeks in and around Jerusalem’s Old City, and the emotional epicenter of the Middle East conflict.

Jerusalem has been the scene of violent confrontations between Jews and Arabs for 100 years and remains one of the most bitterly contested cities on earth.

The latest clashes began a month ago with an Israeli move to block some Palestinian gatherings at the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

After those restrictions eased, tensions over a plan to evict dozens of Palestinians from an east Jerusalem neighborhood continued to fuel confrontations. On Monday, stun grenades echoed across a holy hilltop compound.