San Diegans describe extra security, camaraderie while attending Sugar Bowl

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Not far from the scene of the New Orleans truck attack, football fans gathered Thursday afternoon to watch the Sugar Bowl, including San Diegans.

“In our hearts, we’re still thinking of the tragedy yesterday and still praying for the people,” said Lisa Bender.

With heavy hearts, football fans making their way to the Superdome for the Sugar Bowl showdown between Notre Dame and Georgia.

El Cajon couple Lisa and Brad Bender, both Notre Dame fans, spoke to me over Zoom.

“I'm still very nervous. I called my family, you never know. I called to tell him that I love them—and we go to the game,” said Lisa Bender.

They say extra security was in full view during the short walk from their hotel to the Superdome, from circling drones to a massive law enforcement presence.

At the stadium, there were several layers of security, including a metal detector.

Andrew Borgie, a Coronado High grad and Notre Dame senior, was out on Bourbon Street the same night of the attack.

“I know there's a big target on a game like this, especially for terrorist activity, but I trust the security and the measures in place,” said Borgie.

Borgie sent us photos of armored vehicles, state police, and police on rooftops.

“Honestly, it’s hard for me to wrap my head around this,” said Sarah Kuhn.

From inside the stadium, Kuhn, a San Diego native and Notre Dame marching band member, told me that some in the marching band decided to go home.

“They just didn’t feel safe. I stayed. I want to say two-thirds of the band stayed, maybe more … I want to support the team. They aren't given the option to leave, so I want to support them,” said Kuhn.

On this day, that spirit of unity extended to a rival team. A University of Georgia student was critically injured in the attack. Thoughts of him and the other victims, weigh heavy.

“There's definitely more camaraderie among both fan bases. We're going to enjoy this game together. We're not gonna let the terrorists, you know, push us back. We're going to join together, enjoy this game regardless of the outcome, and be there for each other,” said Borgie.