San Diegans collecting aid for Guam after typhoon rips through island

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans with loved ones in Guam and the surrounding Mariana Islands are anxiously waiting to hear from their loved ones after Typhoon Mawar passed over the region.

Communication networks are in tatters on the island of Guam, so it's not clear yet how bad the damage will be.

The timing of the typhoon coincided with the Sons and Daughters of Guam Club's 70th anniversary on Saturday. The members are now trying to find out how to send aid to Guam and the surrounding islands, while they wait for any word from their loved ones.

The typhoon is the worst to hit the islands in decades, bringing strong winds, rain, and widespread flooding.

On Wednesday, members of the Sons and Daughters of Guam Club met to plan how they will send aid.

"Here in San Diego, we represent 2,000 Chamorros and that’s very important because we’re the base operations for whatever is going to happen nationally," explained Phillip Gogue, vice president of the House of Chamorros.

For now, they plan to wait and hear what the need will be, and in the meantime, they will start collecting essentials and raising money to send once communication is re-established.

"Basic personal hygiene products that will be needed, anything from like diapers and toothpaste and soap and things that would possibly help on the islands," said Gogue.

The Saturday, May 27, event at the Sons and Daughters of Guam Club starts at 10 a.m. if you’d like to drop off a donation.

The club is located on 334 Willie James Jones Ave. in Lincoln Park.