San Diegans brave cold to attend Trump inauguration events in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — January 20, 2025 — A sizeable group of San Diegans braved bitter cold temperatures to travel to Washington, D.C., for the inauguration of President Trump.

More than 75 local Republicans attended an inauguration watch party organized by the offices of Congressman Darrell Issa and State Senator Brian Jones at a D.C. area restaurant.

Phil Pace, the owner of Phil's BBQ and a member of the Lincoln Club, described the frigid conditions, stating, “It has been in the low twenties right now, and right now speaking to you, Michael, it's a little chilly.”

Despite the weather, Pace expressed his emotional connection to the event, saying, “Well, in the beginning, I really couldn’t help from crying … I mean, shedding a tear. My passion that I have for my business and my people, and the passion that I have for my country, Trump will set this country back on the right path.”

Both Pace and Santee resident Justin Schlaefli initially had tickets to the inauguration ceremony but were met with disappointment when cold temperatures forced the event indoors. Schlaefli ended up at a gathering inside a home to watch the ceremony, expressing that while he was disappointed by the change, the weekend was still enjoyable. “As we are watching, it’s a historic moment … He’s bold and he's known for bold things, and I think he's going to do some very important things for America,” he said.

Cathy Herrick, a real estate developer and presidential delegate who attended the restaurant watch party, reflected on the experience, saying it was “one of the most exciting days and last few days of my life.”

She noted the contagious excitement among the crowd, expressing hope that President Trump will effectively address issues like the economy and illegal immigration.

“Filled with emotion, a few tears, lots of exuberance, lots of people cheering … cheering a return to common sense, and that's what President Trump is bringing back,” Herrick added.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.”