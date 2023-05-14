San Diegans assemble school supplies for 10K low-income students

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Members of the San Diego community teamed up with a nonprofit organization Saturday to assemble 10,000 school supply kits for students experiencing homelessness or struggling financially.

SupplyBank.org and 400 volunteers from the area put the kits together at the San Diego Convention Center.

In total, about $565,000 was spent on the supplies, according to the nonprofit.

The essential kits will be distributed through local school district homeless programs over the summer and during the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.

"By providing these vital resources, we aim to equip these vulnerable children with the tools they need to succeed academically and break the cycle of poverty," the press release says.