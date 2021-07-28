San Diegans asked to conserve during Flex Alert on Wednesday amid high heat, tight supply

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The California agency tasked with managing the state's electrical grid has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday, citing high temperatures and tight supply.

The Flex Alert for Wednesday will be from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., according to the California Independent System Operator (Cal-ISO). The agency said tight electrical supply across the west will likely impact demand on California's grid.

"With higher than normal temperatures in the forecast for parts of interior Northern California, the power grid operator is predicting an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use. The increase can make electricity supplies tight and cause strain on our power grid," the agency said in a release.

The alert is not the first time this year that Californians have been asked to conserve power. This summer, Cal-ISO has issued several Flex Alerts as the west battles high temperatures, and wildfires the strain power supply.

To conserve power during a Flex Alert, residents are asked to:



Set thermostats to 78 or higher, if health permits;

Avoid using major appliances; and

Turn off unnecessary lights;

During the day, residents can pre-cool their homes, use major appliances, and charge electronics to avoid power use later in the day.

Consumers are also encouraged to use fans for cooling and unplug unused electrical items.