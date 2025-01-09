San Diegan who grew up in Pacific Palisades watches devastation from afar

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Many are watching the fiery devastation happening in Los Angeles from afar at home.

For some current San Diegans, it’s hitting too close to home.

Kaia Alexander told ABC 10News she was born and raised in Pacific Palisades, living on a street right by the high school, which was torched, and near the neighborhood library, which also went up in flames.

She tells me it’s been a frantic time scouring various news outlets and social media trying to find out what’s going on back home.



All the while, Alexander sent texts and other means of getting in touch with loved ones and friends.

She says, thankfully, everyone among her friends and family has evacuated.

On the other and more tragic side of things, some have lost their homes to the fire.

While she’s shaken and beyond shocked, she is glad those she cares for and loves are okay.

“It was your home, and it was everything, and it’s all those memories. But, then you’re just so grateful that they’re okay, their dog is okay, their child is okay,” Alexander said. “So, it’s so mixed; that blessing of at least folks are getting out even though they’re losing everything.”



She told ABC 10News that she and her family have a safety plan.

They’ll be going over where they plan to have go-to items if they need to leave, evacuation routes, etc., before the fires break out and when they do.

It’s something to keep top of mind after a tragic time like this and when San Diego County is in a Red Flag Warning.

“The best thing we can do as citizens is make a plan, make a safety plan, make a backup plan and cooperate and do whatever they tell us,” Alexander said. “Heed those warnings. If it says Red Flag in your area or you’re told to evacuate, you know, think of your loved ones. Think of your safety and just get out of there.”

That Red Flag Warning has been extended until Friday at 6 p.m.