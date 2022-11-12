San Diegan secures Shark Tank deal with 'Nana Hats' product

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego business owner featured on ABC’s Shark Tank Friday night is enjoying a big boost in business.

The product is called Nana Hats, created by San Diegan, Sean Adler. His family was kept in the dark about the deal until the episode aired Friday.

The product is a silicone cover that's meant to go over your bananas, with a little knit cap of the character of your choice.

Adler had the idea for the product back in 2016 while trying to think of how to make his bananas last longer. He had tried, everything from duct tape to Saran wrap, to tin foil and nothing worked.

He sat on the idea until the pandemic came along, and with a little extra time on his hands, Nana Hats came to life.

He then applied to Shark Tank and made it to the panel of sharks, making his pitch and getting a deal.

Adler says the sharks initially laughed at his product and pitch, but after hearing the success of the company so far, they listened and made a number of offers.

Sean secured a deal with Lori Greiner and Peter Jones, and after the show aired, Sean’s phone was exploding with orders.

