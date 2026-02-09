San Diegan makes history in Super Bowl LX for the Seattle Seahawks

SANTA CLARA (KGTV) — Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers may be considered the unlikely hero in Super Bowl LX.

Myers made history Sunday night by kicking five field goals. That's the most in any Super Bowl.

He accounted for 17 of the Seahawks 29 points. And that is the third most points scored by a single player in the 60-year history of the game.

Myers was born and raised in Chula Vista and attended Mater Dei Catholic High School.

"I've never been in a Super Bowl, obviously," said Jason Myers on "Good Morning America" Monday. "And before the game I was just expecting to feel more nerves and I remember before the game I was like I feel like I should feel more nervous for this game but I feel so confident in the work that I put in over the years and the confidence in our team and I just knew that whenever my time was called that it was going to be a really fun moment."

Also playing for the Seahawks was Rashid Shaheed, who went to Mt. Carmel High School. He had two catches for 27 yards, as well as three kick returns for 36 yards.

The Seahawks defeated the Patriots 29-13 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.