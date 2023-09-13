San Diegan in ICU after crash in Texas

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diegan is recovering in a Texas hospital tonight after a car accident nearly took his life.

Now his family is hoping to raise money to support his recovery so he can heal and continue working towards his degree.

Marlon Webb was driving from San Diego to Houston for his third year of college when his sister said the crash happened.

Webb is studying computer science at Texas Southern University.

Marlysha Webb, Marlon's brother, says he had stopped to visit family in El Paso on his way back to school last week. He left around 4:00 a.m. and sometime after taking off, he lost control of the car and spun out of control. Marlon ended up in ICU.

Marlon was airlifted to the hospital in Odessa, Texas after the solo accident, and rushed into emergency brain surgery. He’s now intubated and sedated while the swelling in his brain goes down. It’s unclear what if any neurological damage was caused by the crash.

While he recovers, his family set up a GoFundMe page so his parents and siblings can focus on his recovery and not have to worry about his medical expenses.

If you'd like to donate, you can click here.