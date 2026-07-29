Salmonella outbreak linked to Ramona Family Naturals Market's use of raw, unpasteurized eggs

RAMONA, Calif. (CNS) - San Diego County public health officials are investigating an outbreak of salmonella linked to Ramona Family Naturals Market, with 13 confirmed and probable cases since June 21.

According to the county, those who became ill range in age from 27 to 60, and four people were hospitalized. Investigators believe the outbreak is connected to mayonnaise made with raw, unpasteurized eggs.

The market's owner has been working with the county's Environmental Health and Quality and Public Health Services and has stopped using raw, unpasteurized eggs in all the deli's food products. Raw eggs carry risk of salmonella, but this strain is not related to the salmonella outbreak linked to shell eggs in the Midwest.

Ramona Family Naturals said in a statement: "Ramona Family Naturals has been working closely with the County of San Diego Department of Environmental Health and Quality since being notified of a potential Salmonella concern involving our mayonnaise made with raw eggs. For that reason, we voluntarily removed all products from our deli containing raw eggs. The investigation into the local eggs supplied for use in our deli is being conducted by the California Department of Food and Agriculture and is ongoing. We have not been informed of any concerns related to our food handling, sanitation, or preparation practices. The health and safety of our customers is our highest priority. We maintain rigorous food safety and sanitation standards, and we are committed to providing safe, high-quality food to our community every day."

Salmonella infection, or salmonellosis, can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea that might have blood or mucous, abdominal cramps and fever. Symptoms typically begin 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food and can last four to seven days. Most people recover without treatment.

Those at higher risk for complications include children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and those who are immunocompromised.

The county urges people who ate food purchased at Ramona Family Naturals Market or its deli and develop symptoms to contact their healthcare provider.

Anyone who is still ill or has recovered after dining at Ramona Family Naturals Market can report their illness to County Department of Environmental Health Quality by calling 858-505-6814, completing a form or emailing it to fhdepi@sdcounty.ca.gov.

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