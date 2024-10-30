Safety a big topic as Breeders' Cup World Championships in Del Mar approaches

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) – As the Breeders’ Cup World Championships at the Del Mar Racetrack quickly approaches, Cup officials and other horse racing organizations will discuss safety ahead of the big event.

According to the Breeders’ Cup website, new safety standards are being implemented at the Championships, including more veterinary reviews, daily testing of race surfaces, and stricter protocols in place for jockeys.

Additionally, teams of veterinarians will be positioned around the tracks to respond to emergencies before, during, and after races.

The California Horse Racing Board said 31 horses have died at the Del Mar Racetrack since 2020 in activities like racing and training – six of those deaths have occurred in 2024.

Horse trainer Yoshito Yahagi told ABC 10News that excitement for the Breeders’ Cup is as high as ever.

“This is a very top-class dirt race in the world,” said Yahagi. “Before, no Japanese could complete that achievement. But we will do that, we hope to do that.”

In past statements to ABC 10News, Del Mar Racetrack officials have said it’s one of the safest in the country.

The safety meeting takes place at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, and ABC 10News will have more coverage of the Breeders’ Cup when it begins Friday.

To learn more about the Breeders’ Cup safety standards, https://breederscup.com/safety.