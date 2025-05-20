SAFEGUARDING HOPE: How fertility clinics protect precious embryos

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — When a bomb exploded at a Palm Springs fertility clinic Saturday, causing extensive damage to the facility and the surrounding area, one critical section remained intact: the embryo storage area.

This remarkable outcome highlights the sophisticated safeguards protecting these invaluable specimens, often representing the hopes and dreams of would-be parents.

At Shady Grove Fertility in Solana Beach, Medical Director Dr. Alex Quaas demonstrated similar storage systems to those that withstood the explosion in Palm Springs.

"An incident like this is exceedingly rare," Dr. Quaas said.

Quaas showed the lab room where his clinic stores their patients' specimens. He showed ABC 10News a heavy-duty style tank that contains cases of sperm, eggs, and embryos, all preserved in liquid nitrogen.

According to Dr. Quaas, the clinic employs multiple layers of protection.

"The incubators we use to freeze embryos have internal and external temperature monitors that are extremely sensitive and raise an alarm if temperatures deviate from the desired range," Quaas said.

Quaas' staff also continuously monitors the storage conditions using infrared imaging.

While bombings aren't typically part of contingency planning, the clinic has developed protocols for more common threats, like power outages.

Currently storing approximately 100 specimens with capacity for indefinite preservation, Shady Grove Fertility represents just one of hundreds of similar facilities nationwide that collectively safeguard millions of potential future lives.

When news broke about the Palm Springs bombing, Dr. Quaas said his phone "was blowing up."

"At first, I was very concerned and worried this might be part of a larger movement," he said. "My view is that in vitro fertilization represents one of medicine's most exciting discoveries and has helped millions of families realize their dreams of parenthood."

The American Society for Reproductive Medicine has since issued a statement reassuring clinics and patients that they believe the Palm Springs incident was isolated, not part of a coordinated attack on fertility services.

For Robin Handshue, who works in Quaas' office but is also pursuing motherhood herself, news of the bombing was deeply personal.

"As somebody hoping to become a mother, it was just really crushing to think about," Handshue said. "If my eggs or embryos had been stored in that clinic and then destroyed... that could essentially eliminate the best chance of motherhood I have at this point at 43 years old."

The Palm Springs bombing has prompted many fertility clinics nationwide to review their security protocols, though experts emphasize that the physical protection of specimens has always been a top priority in the industry.